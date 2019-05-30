Teen takes his comedy to Kaiso Blues tonight

Comedian Carlon George and Peter Minshall

TEEN comedian Carlon George, whose television interview made him a hot topic on social media last week, will stage I Am Carlon George at Kaiso Blues Café, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, tonight. George wants to give his audience an opportunity to experience his various talents.

In a media release George said, “Everybody is wondering, ‘Who is Carlon George?’ I want them to see who I really am.”

The Chaguanas youth is not just a stand-up comedian. He acts, sings and emcees too. He started doing comedy when he was third form student performing at secondary school assemblies. Last year he debuted his original video sketch and stand-up comedy series of shows, Sketchy. He held his first solo show this year titled Relateable and audiences loved it, the release said.

It was while trying to publicise Relateable that he appeared on the TV morning show to do the interview which went viral as some viewers felt the interview had gone awry. Now that he has so much attention focused on him, he is restaging the show – with new material touching on his current situation.

“I am so grateful this happened,” said George. “It’s comedy gold. In fact, I’m so grateful, if you call that TV host’s name at the door, you’ll get a special discount.”

George bears the TV presenter no ill will, and issued a public statement saying so after the incident, the release said.

That statement, too, went viral and was shared thousands of times across social media from his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

George is dedicating the show to all those who sent messages of support in the past few days. The show will also feature performances by musical guests Sharifa Selman and Johnn Young, and stand-up comedian Jonathan Forde.

Showtime is 8 pm.

Photo courtesy FemCom/ Lisa Allen-Agostini