Some teen moms can't identify partners Police investigate 606 underage pregnancies in five years

Vena Butler

More than 600 cases of teenage pregnancy have been investigated by the police in the last five years, and some victims say they cannot identify the perpetrator, according to Child Protection Unit Acting Woman Supt Vena Butler.

Butler revealed this yesterday during a meeting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services on teenage pregnancy held at the Parliament Building, Port of Spain.

JSC chairman Paul Richards recalled that, at a previous meeting, it was reported that there were 3,777 cases between 2014 and 2018 and asked how many of those cases had been investigated by the police. Butler said that from 2015 to the present there were 606 cases. She said she was unable to provide data on the specific age group of the offenders nor how many cases involved adult men nor how many cases involved incest.

She said the data being presented by the police on teenage pregnancy might be a "snapshot" of the situation.

"We acknowledge at the onset that we have some challenges in the collection of data. We also acknowledge that our data may not be currently disaggregated to be able to provide specific information in all the fields."

Child Protection Unit Acting Inspector Gideon Dickson promised to provide disaggregated data to the committee and Richards said the information would be confidential.

Butler said the police was committed to investigating all reports of teenage pregnancy that came to their attention. She explained sexual activity between teenagers had been decriminalised but all reports were investigated as there was an obligation to ensure the other party was a teenager. She said to do that, birth certificates were collected and the parents of both the male and female were spoken to.

Butler said when there was a case of a teenager being exploited by an adult it was thoroughly investigated including ensuring that the child was medically examined and then a fact-finding mission was done to ensure all issues surrounding the pregnancy and the sexual activity were properly ventilated.

"Where there are instances where the offender or perpetrator is known to the teenager it goes to its natural end which could lead to prosecution. But there are many instances where teenagers present pregnant and are unable to identify who impregnated them. We have had instances where persons claim that it was a one-time thing and they did not know the person (and) never met the person before. In such instances we are limited as to how far we can take an investigation of that nature because without the teenager sharing information as to who this person is that presents a challenge."

She said where police were available to follow the evidence they would. Butler said police had started recently exploring the use of DNA to tie perpetrator to the victim but it was a time consuming process.

She said with the victims the police tried to follow up, not just with the criminal investigation, but to ensure they accessed support services.

