Rally round West Indies

THE EDITOR: The cricket World Cup starts today in England and Wales. All dogs are bad in their own yard, therefore the British bulldog must not be taken lightly.

The West Indies won in 1975 and 1979. India in 1983 and 2011. Australia in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. Pakistan in 1992. Sri Lanka in 1996.

Australia is the first team to win three consecutive World Cup tournaments.

At present the odds to win the cup look like this: England 2/1, India 3/1, Australia 4/1, South Africa 9/1, New Zealand 12/1, West Indies 20/1, Pakistan 20/1, Bangladesh 150/1, Sri Lanka 200/1, Afghanistan 200/1.

A gambler will bet on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or Afghanistan to win. A cricket fan will support England, India or West Indies to take the cup.

Is this present West Indies team our best offering? Or are our best cricketers mercenaries?

At college I learned it is an honour and privilege to represent your college and country. No cost factor can be attached to that.

I urge my fellow West Indians to rally round the West Indies, now and forever. No one remembers who came second. Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town