Rainy season is here, but water restrictions still in effect

ALTHOUGH the Meteorological Service announced on Tuesday the start of the rainy season, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is advising citizens that the Water Use Restrictions implemented on January 28 remain in effect until further notice.

In a statement yesterday, WASA said the current revised water supply schedules also remain in effect. “It is important to note that a period of consistent or regular rainfall will be required in order to deliver a sustained increase in raw water flows at the authority’s surface water treatment plants, which have been adversely affected by the past months of severe dry weather.

“Similarly, our four main impounding reservoirs, which currently stand at: Arena - 35.67 per cent; Navet - 22.72 per cent; Hollis - 26.57 per cent; and Hillsborough - 42.40 per cent; will require months of regular rainfall in order to fully recover in preparation for next year’s dry season.”

WASA said people are encouraged to continue to maintain strict water conservation measures by only using water as required.

“As the wet season progresses further, the authority will provide the necessary notification regarding the lifting of the water use restrictions and reverting of water supply schedules.”