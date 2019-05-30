Preysal progress to Premiership T20 semi

PREYSAL progressed to the semi-final round of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership T20 competition following a five-wicket win over League champs PowerGen in the last quarter-final match, on Tuesday evening, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

PowerGen, who were sent in to bat first, were dismissed for 109 runs in 19.2 overs. In response, Preysal reached 112 for the loss of five wickets in 12.5 overs.

Preysal will join 2017 winners Queen’s Park, First Citizens Clarke Road and Alescon Comets in today’s semi-final stage, at the Tarouba venue.

From 2 pm today, the Parkites will tackle Comets and at 6.30 pm, Preysal will square off against Clarke Road. The final is scheduled to take place tomorrow, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, from 6.30 pm.

In Tuesday’s PowerGen-Preysal encounter, opening bowlers Amit Sankar and veteran Shazan Babwah each took three wickets for Preysal, as the PowerGen batsmen struggled to adapt to conditions.

Sankar conceded nine runs in 3.2 overs while off-spinner Babwah went for 13 in his four overs. Rakesh Maharaj was also among the wickets, with 2/33.

The PowerGen’s torturous innings was epitomised by former WI limited-overs wicketkeeper/batsman Andre Fletcher. The Grenadian right-handed opener scored only 12 from 26 balls, in his 66-minute stay at the crease.

Teshawn Castro topscored for PowerGen with 32 (29 balls, two fours and a six), while Akeil Cooper made 23 (21 balls, one four and one six) and ex-WI youth team pacer Ryan John notched 22 (18 balls, one four and two sixes).

In their run chase, Jamaican opening batsman Kennar Lewis notched 38 off 22 deliveries, with three fours and three sixes. He got support from Kadesh Samlalsingh, who made 24 (19 balls, three fours and a six) and Saita Batoosingh with an unbeaten 20 (13 balls, three fours and a six).

Off-spinner Mark Deyal took 3/18 and left-arm spinner Kavesh Kantasingh grabbed 2/31 for PowerGen.

Summarised scores – POWERGEN 109 (19.2 overs) – Teshawn Castro 32, Akeil Cooper 23, Ryan John 22; Amit Sankar 3/9, Shazan Babwah 3/13, Rakesh Maharaj 2/33 vs PREYSAL 112/5 (12.5 overs) – Kenar Lewis 38, Kadesh Samlalsingh 24, Saita Batoosingh 20 not out; Mark Deyal 3/18, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/31. Preysal won by five wickets.