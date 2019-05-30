North Coast Jazz Festival bmobile supports Blanchisseuse community

Lyndi and Lynissa Jordan (left) of Aurora Bitayson Ltd engage customers at the 2019 North Coast Jazz Festival.

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the local music, food and craft at the third instalment of the annual North Coast Jazz Festival at the Sir Solomon Hochoy Park, Blanchisseuse, on May 25. The show's opening act featured pierrot grenades, moko jumbies and tassa music from the work of mas man Peter Minshall. Nonstop action followed with engaging performances by Gates Praise, Kashiff Wilson Kwartet, Sharon Phillips, Sharlan Bailey (son of the late Winston "Mighty Shadow" Bailey), Mya Scott, Natasha Joseph, and 3 canal.

Louis Lee Sing, chairman of LJMJ Promotions Limited, producers of the jazz event, was pleased at the success of the show which was birthed with the aim of driving the growth and development of the bed and breakfast industry within the Blanchisseuse community and environs by increasing the visitor traffic to the area.

"Blanchisseuse is a very special and small residential community where most residents own their own properties. It is an ideal location for a bed and breakfast industry. There is fishing and agriculture, but there is also so much history here, such as the Bells at Mt Carmel and one hundred steps. Along with the flora and fauna and the beaches. This is a secret waiting to be told and discovered. Many people who came to the jazz festival will return during the August, Christmas and Easter vacations and for the national holidays. We are working with the Blanchisseuse Community Council to get the bed and breakfast ready for this status," he said.

"Our tagline is 'Born here, played here,' and look how many people are here to support the event. This festival shows from the growing attendance every year that people are happy to come to Blanchisseuse and that we don't need foreign acts to put on a successful show. We have hundreds of local musicians with so much talent. We want to ensure there is a platform where local artistes can be seen and heard and where we can help them to develop and succeed," Lee Sing added.

bmobile was one of the main sponsors of the North Coast Jazz Festival. Marsha Caballero, TSTT's senior manager Corporate Communications said that in addition to contributing toward the development of nationals and the economy, one of the aims of the bmobile Foundation is to support local culture. "Music festivals such as this have been shown to have ripple effects throughout a local economy by driving job creation, economic growth, tourism development and artistic growth within the music industry itself. The North Coast Jazz Festival will also help to strengthen the attraction of the Blanchisseuse community (http://bpartofit.com/movie-night-scores-at-the-north-coast-jazz-festival/)and this will draw further business investment for the sustainable development of the area. As the only local full-service communications provider we are happy to be an annual partner in this event,” stated Caballero.

Karega Mandela, a veteran rapso artiste, former Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (Tuco) public relations officer and a son of the soil of Blanchisseuse, was recognised for his stellar contribution to the arts. He thanked the North Coast Jazz Festival committee, the Blanchisseuse Community Council and bmobile for bringing to life the vision he also had for Blanchisseuse.

"I am extremely happy that there is a music festival in my hometown. The quality of production is great and every year it is getting bigger and better. This type of initiative will help the young persons from Blanchisseuse see that they too can also be successful, if not in music, then in the other business opportunities available. I feel proud because once people come into the area and see all that we have to offer they will want to return. This is great for the development of our community and the nation overall."

Sisters, Lyndi and Lynissa Jordan were among the several vendors who had booths at the festival. Their company, Aurora Bitayson Limited, is a farm, winery and processing facility located nearby within the La Fillette community. They were very happy to have the opportunity to promote their wines, coconut oils, fruit syrups and yogurt which are all produced from their farm at La Fillette. "We are a three-generation family business which was started in the 1950s by our grandmother and we are putting things in place to begin to export. We also believe in supporting local business and we took a booth because we love the concept behind the festival. This festival is not just about making money now. It's about the long-term and building for the future generations to reap the rewards of today." said Lynissa.

The Jordans lauded the sponsorship of bmobile. "It's great that companies like bmobile can recognise the talent that we have in our community and invest in our people and in our nation," said Lyndi.

Lee Sing also praised bmobile for its continued support. "bmobile has been with us from the inception of the jazz festival three years ago. This is a demonstration of good corporate responsibility and I wish to say a huge thank you for helping us to make this festival a success."