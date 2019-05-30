Men arrested at court

TWO men who went to the Tunapuna magistrates’ court to bail out a friend last week, were themselves arrested and charged with using forged documents.

They are Derrick Maloney, 57, of Laventille, and St Marin Mahadeosingh, 56, of Carapichaima.

Maloney and Mahadeosingh were charged with “indemnifying the surety of bail for criminal proceedings” and then counts of “uttering forged documents” respectively.

It is alleged that on May 22, a clerk of the peace realised that the documents presented were false and made a report to a policeman who was nearby.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Fraud Squad office in Port of Spain where an investigation was supervised by acting Snr Supt Greenidge.

The charges against the men were laid by Cpl Hosein. They are expected to appear in court next week Tuesday.