Jereem cops Diamond League bronze

WORLD Relay gold medallist Jereem Richards copped a bronze medal in the third leg of the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier today.

Richards, running out of lane seven, grabbed bronze in 20.45 seconds in the men's 200m event. The race was won easily by Canadian Aaron Brown in 20.06 and Ramil Guliyev of Turkey took silver in 20.40. TT's Kyle Greaux also competed in the race finishing seventh in 20.87 running in lane one.

The medal was the first by Richards in this season's Diamond League after finishing fourth in leg one in Doha, Qatar. He did not compete in leg two in Shanghai, China.

The medal was Richards' second medal this month. On May 12, at the 2019 IAAF World Relays, Richards along with Asa Guevara, Deon Lendore and Machel Cedenio won gold in the men's 4x400m event in Yokohama, Japan.