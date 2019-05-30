‘I will poison your food’ Parent threatens sexually active daughter

Family Planning Association (FPA) offical Ava Rempersad, left, responds to questions at the JSC on Social services and Public Administration in Parliament yesterday as Dona Da Costa, executive director, FPA, looks on. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

WHEN a local teacher discovered that her female student was losing weight she enquired about it. She later discovered that the child had not been eating because her parent learned she was sexually active and threatened her.

"I will poison your food and I will kill you," the parent said.

This was a case presented by Family Planning Association (FPA) projects co-ordinator Ava Rampersad on Wednesday as the FPA and other stakeholders met with the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services on teenage pregnancy held at the Parliament Building, Port of Spain.

She said the FPA conducted a rapid needs assessment in schools and spoke with school administrators, parents and young people. During this process a teacher told the FPA about the case of the teenage girl who was threatened by her parent.

FPA executive director Dona Da Costa Martinez said teenage pregnancy is a critical health concern which requires a multi-faceted, multi-pronged approach. She said, while many critical gaps and inconsistent reports made it difficult to confirm the trend that teenage pregnancy was on the rise, the prevalence was alarmingly high and warranted immediate attention.

She said in the nation's schools comprehensive sexuality education should no longer be an elective but a prioritised school module and it must be ensured that laws and policies were in tandem with each other and protected and preserved the health needs of young people.

"While we celebrate changes in laws that seek to protect children and young people this same law should not create a barrier to young people's access to sexual and reproductive health services."

She pointed out the example of the change of the age of consent from 16 to 19 (in 2015), there is now a cohort aged 16-19 who cannot access sexual reproductive health information and services without a parent. She also stressed there is a need for unquestionable, viable and valid data on teenage pregnancy.

She recalled in the 1970s and 1980s the FPA was part of the curriculum training of teachers but that no longer existed. She said the level of engagement of the FPA depended on who was in authority at the time.

"We, as a mature society, should be able to bring all the key players together to determine how we're going to address this issue. There are children who do not want to become sexually active – what do we do? But recognising that at some point their head is going to tell that body something. Because we are sexual beings from the time we are born to the time we die. And, therefore, it is important that we are able to address the different stages–we are talking about age appropriate information for our people. I think the time has come for us to stop burying our heads in the sand and for us to take an objective view of the needs of our young people."

She said following the JSC, the multi-sectoral committee should be established to follow up on the recommendations.

At the meeting, National Parent Teachers Association president Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh called for education to begin at the Early Childhood Care and Education level.

"We have to educate our children and embrace the parents in our schools."