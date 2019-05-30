Hinds: Air assets being repaired; no fire truck shortage

Fitzgerald Hinds

ACTING National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says one of four grounded helicopters is expected to be serviceable within the next month.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked about the prolonged grounding of four AW139 helicopters and two C-26 fixed wing aircraft which has severely affected the ability of national security agencies to conduct air surveillance and provide a rapid response to reports of crime.

Hinds replied the two C-26 fixed wing aircraft have not been grounded but continue to be utilised for: search and rescue, intelligence surveillance, general support to law enforcement, reconnaissance and troop transport.

He reported, given the extremely high cost of maintaining the AW139 as military helicopters at over $150 million per year, the helicopters were grounded in June 2017 and transferred for approved maintenance organisation purposes to the National Helicopter Services Ltd (NHSL). He said this transfer allowed for the conduct of flyable preservation maintenance for three of the aircraft and the fourth in long-term preservation.

“Based on the work done by NHSL, it is now expected that the first helicopter will be made serviceable within the next month with two more helicopters following shortly thereafter.”

Hinds said the fourth helicopter requires the most maintenance as the aircraft was grounded in October 2016 for major repairs to its tail boom due to corrosion. He reported the Air Guard continues to work assiduously with NHSL officials towards returning the four helicopters to full operational capability in the shortest possible time frame.

The issue of this country’s air assets came to the fore earlier this month during the search for eight prisoners who escaped from the Remand section of Golden Grove Prison in Arouca. An NHSL helicopter was used for the search and had to make an emergency landing in Windy Hill, Arouca.

On Tuesday, Hinds was also asked by Mark to respond to recent reports of a severe shortage of Fire Service vehicles to assist residents in Northern, Central and Southern Divisions.

Hinds said he was not sure which source, or sources, Mark got his reports from but the Chief Fire Officer and his division has advised “that there is absolutely no shortage of Fire Service vehicles.” He said all stations are manned with the exception of Santa Cruz, Woodbrook, Morvant and Rio Claro and “for these adequate coverage plans are in place.”

Hinds said there are delays with repairs due to the long lead times required to procure spare parts.

“This work is ongoing but there is absolutely no shortage in the context of the reports that are reported to us by the honourable Senator.”

Mark asked how soon spare parts will be sourced and Hinds replied “as soon as practicable” and urgent attempts were being made to source them.

In March acting Chief Fire Officer Kenny Gopaul said at least half of the fire trucks had broken down and it was costly for the cash-strapped Fire Services to have them serviced and repaired.