‘Help us to help them relocate’

Jonnier Martinez (left) speaks with Kim Quashie, one of the people assisting Venezuelan migrants at the Irwin Park sports compex in Siparia.

THE woman overseeing the operations at the temporary shelter for Venezuelans at Siparia has appealed to members of the public to donate mattresses, stoves, fridges and other basic items to help the immigrants relocate.

Kim Quashie said, as of Tuesday there were only 13 people staying at the Irwin Park sporting complex and good Samaritans continue to drop off food and clothing. She is the personal assistant to the chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation.

“There is a family of seven and I do not want them to separate. We want them in one place. We are trying our best to organise all of them. We are gathering items because if they are moving into a place, they need the basics like a mattress, stove or fridge. People can also help by paying their rents for a month or two,” Quashie told Newsday.

Since last week when South Western Division police released 100 Venezuelans who they found hiding in forested areas at Palo Seco, Quashie has been liaising with different people seeking help on their behalf. Siparia resident Jennifer Joan Cowie has also been visiting the shelter daily as the translator.

Police granted the Venezuelans orders of supervision which allowed them to leave custody, but they must report to the Immigration Department in July. Many went to stay with friends and families.

Darwin Pereira, 29, who is from Paloma in Tucupita, was at the San Fernando General Hospital with a skin infection, and late Monday doctors discharged him. He was back at the shelter.

Pereira said he spent days in the murky waters of the Orinoco River in Venezuela to make the illegal trip to Trinidad hoping for a better life.

Like the other immigrants, Pereira survived by eating mangoes and drinking coconut water and, earlier, hunting fish in the river. He cannot speak English.

People willing to help can visit the shelter at High Street, Siparia or contact the corporation at 649-2348 /2349/ 2334.