Failing schools sign of failing nation

THE EDITOR: A Siparia secondary school is in crisis after a series of violent episodes among students, resulting in teachers fearing for their lives and parents removing their children from the school – and even an allegation of a teacher impregnating a student.

Weapons are readily available as they are hidden in the bushes by some of the unruly students and future gang leaders. Marijuana is also allegedly sold on the compound as well.

The situation is out of control and has led to an emergency meeting among stakeholders to try and bring some order to the troubled school.

The future of TT does not look good.

We need to immediately address this issue by first of all having a heavy police presence to bring some order. The Government must also put the necessary officials in place to begin empowering our young people to speak out, say something if they see something strange. And we must provide an environment that will help them to stay safe.

A programme should be designed to be a part of the school curriculum which will give schoolchildren of all ages the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and violence of all kinds.

The Government needs to create more child care centres across the country. It must partner with schools to protect the children. It must seek to strengthen policies, practices and approaches to ensure that social welfare services protect children from sexual abuse.

We live in a dangerous country and the Government must aim to do all it can to protect and empower schoolchildren and also the teachers because many of them are powerless to do anything to improve the out-of-control situation.

Failing schools are a sign of a failing nation.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas