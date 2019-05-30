DJW admits men’s team only revenue-earner

TTFA president David John-Williams

DAVID John-Williams, president of the TT Football Association (TTFA), has admitted that the national men’s team is the flagship TT team and the only revenue-earning team for the local football governing body.In an interview, which was posted online yesterday , John-Williams said it is impossible to for the cash-strapped TTFA to sustain 11 national teams (men’s and women’s), without the support of corporate TT.

“Our men’s team is the flagship team and we have to continue to support the team because that’s the only team that is earning revenue for the Association,” said John-Williams. “It’s very expensive to host a friendly international at home and we don’t have the cash to do that. So you’ll find we’re playing away games to which the Association has been beneficial of revenue to support the men’s national team.”

A number of teams, including the men’s and women’s Olympic (Under-23) squads, who are expected to feature in Concacaf qualifiers this year, may suffer as a result.

“(The TTFA) remain committed to the development of the game (and) all our teams but to sustain 11 national teams on the budget that we have is not possible,” John-Williams stressed. “Our budget for this year for the operations of the national teams is $42 million, and that’s a huge task. Corporate TT has not come on board as they should, and we take it in stride.”

With regards to the Under-23 teams, John-Williams said coaches may bemoan the lack of preparation time ahead of the qualifiers, even if the TTFA sourced funding from either corporate TT or Government. He stressed that the TTFA do not have the cash to fund the Under-23 programme.

“Even if we were to get funding for the Under-23 team and we give it to any coach, if the team (do not) do well, they’ll come back and say they didn’t have enough preparation time,” the TTFA president said. “So it’s a no-win situation.”

He continued, “The Association remains committed to all national teams that we can sustain and can afford. The Under-23 team, we just don’t have the cash to fund that programme right now and something has to suffer, but we remain committed to that.” Commenting on a recent interview done by ex-national captain Angus Eve on local website Wired868, John-Williams said, “We’ve been compared to countries like Haiti who have invested their monies in programmes. Haiti has a technical centre and accommodation for their players for a long time, so they can put their monies into development programmes. What you can pay a coach in Haiti, you can’t pay a coach in Trinidad.”