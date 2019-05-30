2 killed in Wharf Trace shooting

Residents look on at the body of Christopher Jones 29, in the distance, who was shot and killed at Wharf Trace, Maracas, St Joseph, on Thursday morning. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE

INDIAN arrival Day celebrations in Wharf Trace, St Joseph, were marred when two men were shot and killed as a party was ending in the area on Thursday morning.

Dead are Christopher Jones, 29 and Kyle Radix, 29.

According to eye witness accounts, the victims at the Wharf Trace Community Centre just after a party there had ended, when a car pulled up at around 9.30 am and five men got out and started shooting into the lingering crowd.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, "The men came out of the car and started shooting with an automatic weapon and another came out with a pump-action gun.

"It was five of them and all had on ski masks."

Others said the masked men also ran into the community centre and continued shooting. According to residents, patrons ran frantically in several directions but most tried to hide in a house directly behind the centre.

According to police from Homicide Region 2, the shooting was the outcome an altercation that took place earlier between patrons at the party. Police also said there was actually an exchange of gunfire between the masked men and others at the community centre when the incident occurred.

Two others were wounded during the fracas and taken to hospital but no more deaths were confirmed up to press time.