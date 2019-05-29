Watch priests, not prostitutes

A SOCIAL activist has called for the State to monitor priests and other people in trusted roles, while other activists urged that sex-workers be excluded from a sex offenders register that includes persons living off of prostitution.

These comments on a bill that creates the register were included in a report of the Special Select Committee on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019 laid in the Senate yesterday.

While the register is supposed to include people who perpetrate prostitution, social activists said prostitutes themselves are already victimised and so should not be listed. The gender advocacy group CAISO said curbing sexual abuse went beyond a mere register.

“We recommend a mandated duty of institutions – for example educational institutions, care delivery services, correctional facilities and churches – to review the fitness of clergy, counsellors, employees and volunteers in positions of trust or with vulnerable persons in their care.”

The group also suggested penalties for religious denominations and other institutions that neglect to do so, that harbour sexual offenders or fail to take action against them. CAISO viewed the register as “a look-up service,” available to individuals demonstrating a need, such as employing household workers or screening volunteers for children’s events.

The Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS), of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, said the bill says pimps, brothel owners and prostitutes should be put on the register, but they urged the latter be excluded.

“While under the current Sexual Offences Act, both ‘pimps’ and brothel owners, and sex workers themselves, earn a living of prostitution, sex workers, who are among the most vulnerable category of citizens, residents and migrants, should be exempted from registration.”

The IGDS said sex workers usually come from low-income and insecure communities, and suffer lower levels of education, poorer chances in the labour market, higher rates of childhood sexual abuse, and more partner and non-partner violence, plus many other vulnerabilities.

“To put this group – which does not pose a violent risk to society – on the register, and to require them to be able to make a case for this as part of navigating the judicial system, is likely to only exacerbate their experience of vulnerability, violence, stigmatisation and harm at the hands of the State – particularly for women, migrants and transgender persons.