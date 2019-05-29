Walcott, Poon, Thong double up at junior squash

The winners of the junior squash tournament pose with their trophies.

CHLOE Walcott, Joshua Poon and Seth Thong claimed two titles each when the Sunshine Snacks National Junior Squash Tournament was held at the Queen’s Park Squash Courts in St Clair, from Thursday to Saturday.

The tournament gave the junior players the opportunity to impress the national selectors as the TT team for the Junior Caribbean Area Championships will be selected in the coming weeks. The Caribbean tournament will be hosted in TT from July 14 to 20.

Walcott won the girls Under-19 and Under-17 singles titles. In the Under-19 final, Amy De Verteuil was no match for Walcott, as the latter sealed the title with an 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 win. Walcott recorded a similar performance in the Under-17 final defeating Sigourney Williams 11-3, 11-5, 11-4.

Poon copped the boys Under-19 singles with an 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 victory over Kobie Khan and also captured the Under-17 boys singles crown with an exciting five-set win over Christopher Anthony 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 2-11, 11-9.

Thong earned the boys Under-13 title with a comfortable 11-3, 11-3, 11-7 win over Nicholas Lequay and made it two titles in the tournament with an 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 victory over Scott Shaw in the boys singles Under-15 final.

The TT Squash Association thanked Sunshine Snacks for the sponsorship of the tournament and for the continued support.

RESULTS

Girls Under-13

Winner - Mya Francois

Runner Up - Josie Thong

Girls Under-15

Winner - Sigourney Williams

Runner Up - Nicola DeVerteuil

Girls Under-17

Winner - Chloe Walcott

Runner Up - Sigourney Williams

Girls Under-19

Winner - Chloe Walcott

Runner Up - Aimee DeVerteuil

Boys Under-11

Winner - Aidan Ali

Runner Up - Ross D’Juran

Boys Under-13

Winner - Seth Thong

Runner Up - Nicholas Lequay

Boys Under-15

Winner - Seth Thong

Runner Up - Scott Shaw

Boys Under-17

Winner - Joshua Poon

Runner Up - Christopher Anthony

Boys Under-19

Winner - Joshua Poon

Runner Up - Kobie Khan