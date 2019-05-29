N Touch
Wednesday 29 May 2019
follow us
News

Unidentified man shot dead in Morvant

File photo
File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found at Marie Road, Morvant, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said residents reported hearing gunshots at around 3.30 pm and saw a man of African descent, with a cane row hairstyle, bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Members of the Morvant police and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations went to the scene. along with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.

He had not been identified up until press time.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Unidentified man shot dead in Morvant"

News