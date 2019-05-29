Unidentified man shot dead in Morvant

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found at Marie Road, Morvant, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said residents reported hearing gunshots at around 3.30 pm and saw a man of African descent, with a cane row hairstyle, bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Members of the Morvant police and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations went to the scene. along with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.

He had not been identified up until press time.