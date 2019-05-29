TT, Shell sign new energy agreement

Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley greets Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell. To his right is Maarten Wetselaar, Shell’s Director Integrated Gas and New Energies. Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

TT and Shell have signed a new energy agreement, which will offer an “enhanced revenue package” for the sale of liquefied natural gas, the Office of the Prime Minister said today in a release.

The agreement was signed today at the energy giant’s headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.

The agreement reflects the mutual importance of the relationship and the value Shell has placed on TT, the OPM said.

Dr Rowley is in the Netherlands at the invitation of Shell, heading a delegation that includes Energy Minister Franklin Khan and National Security Minister Stuart Young, who are both members of the empowered negotiating team created by Cabinet to negotiate energy contracts on behalf of TT.

Khan signed on behalf of the government and Shell’s vice president for TT, Derek Hudson signed on behalf of Shell. Young and De La Rey Venter, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Integrated Gas Venture business signed as witnesses.

Before the signing ceremony Prime Minister Rowley met with Maarten Wetselaar who is the Integrated Gas and New Energies Director at Shell.

The Prime Minister and his team are scheduled to visit Later the Shell Technology Centre in Amsterdam later today.