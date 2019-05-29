Tourism Secretary challenges stakeholders to go beyond Arts, fringe festivals as revenue earners

Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillip has challenged cultural stakeholders to develop strategies to preserve and enhance Tobago's festivals for the island's future sustainability.

Addressing a Tobago Heritage Consultation Symposium at Mt Irvine Bay Resort on Monday, Stewart-Phillips said the strategies must be in tandem with Tobago's economic diversification goals.

She added it also must also focus on festival tourism and management as well as innovation.

"As practitioners and patrons of the varied cultural artforms, we must be cognisant of the importance of the creative and cultural industries to the island, because of their potential to contribute meaningfully to the overall Gross Domestic Product," Stewart-Phillips said.

She said studies show that the creative and cultural sectors have the potential to contribute significantly to the growth of island economies throughout the region.

Stewart-Phillips said the increasing commercialisation of the arts in the widening digital and knowledge economy and the widening acceptance of alternative genres also provide avenues for Tobagonians to share and capitalise on the island's unique offerings.

She added: "From this standpoint, investing in the cultural and creative industries provides worthwhile returns because it draws on the creativity our artistes, our cultural entrepreneurs and communities and use these to generate high value added forms of employment, production and exports."

Stewart-Phillips said there is a link between these industries and the increased competitiveness of Tobago's tourist sector through market diversification, destination branding and media value.

Towards this end, she said Tobago's festivals can play a pivotal role.

"As we continue to explore an build on niches that differentiate our products from other competitors, we have identified our festivals as engines in this regard."

She continued: "As such, I am delighted that festival tourism and festival management are on our agenda. Tobago is blessed with a variety of festivals throughout the year that, once properly managed, will significantly contribute to the growth of the tourism sector and boost the economy for local enterprise development."

Stewart-Phillips said the discussions will facilitate a pathway for the future of festivals through the creation of a policy guideline that will be used as an implementation document.

Additionally, she said outside of the major flagship events, such as the annual Tobago Heritage Festival, fringe festivals are also being explored as a lucrative income driver.

"Fringe festivals, as you may be aware, are smaller events showcasing facets of a larger festival or a festivals showcasing small artistic performing companies, groups and/or individuals.

"Our festivals are strategically structured to facilitate fringe events and to an extent some members of our business and cultural fraternities have already begun to capitalise on these opportunities."

Stewart-Phillips told stakeholders their input was important in exploring these possibilities on a grander scale.