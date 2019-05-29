Submachine gun, ammo, ganja seized

An Uzi submachine gun loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition seized over the weekend in Tunapuna.

TWO men have been arrested and a submachine gun and ammunition seized in a search of a house in Tunapuna, in an exercise by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) over the weekend.

SORT officers searched a house in Maingot Road, where they found an Uzi submachine gun fitted with a magazine containing 32 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Two men who were in the house were arrested and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station, where they were questioned. The two are assisting police with other investigations while charges of possession of arms and ammunition are pending.

Acting on information, police later searched a bushy area in Tunapuna and found three packets of marijuana weighing a total of 622.5 grams. No arrest was made and investigations are ongoing.