Siparia woman kept prisoner in home, man held

A woman who was kept a prisoner in her home since March and was regularly assaulted has been rescued by South Western Division police.

They also arrested a 34-year-old suspect, who lives at Bush Village in Fyzabad. He faces about 20 charges, among them rape, false imprisonment and stealing all her life savings. The suspect works at the Siparia Regional Corporation. It is also alleged that he damaged the woman’s property and sold a property.

Once charged, he will appear before a Siparia magistrate.

Police said on Sunday, a female relative reported the matter to Siparia CID and police under the supervision of Sgt Jaggernath and Cpl Sookoo later went to the house, where they found the woman and arrested the man. PCs Cunjal and Jaglal assisted in the arrest.

The woman told police she lives alone in the house and had been kept there since March. She was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility.