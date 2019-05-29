Search still on for Arouca teacher’s attacker

AROUCA police are still searching for a 37-year-old man who stabbed an Arouca primary schoolteacher several times in front of her students earlier this month.

Police said their most recent search took them to Lopinot on Sunday to the home of the man's relatives, who they believed were hiding him. He was not found there, but police suspect he is being helped by other family members.

The teacher was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex two weeks ago and was allowed to go on 30 days' leave by the Ministry of Education.

Police said since the incident, they have not received any requests from the school for additional security or patrols.

Investigators believe the stabbing arose out of a land dispute between the teacher and the suspect.