Rasta charged for meditation ganja

A Carapaichaima man who belongs to the Rastafarian faith told a magistrate that he smoked at least one packet of marijuana containing three grammes a day, for religious purposes.

Kyiel Barton, 33, today pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of 11 grammes of marijuana. The charge was laid by PC Andile Mohammed of the Freeport CID. He appeared before magistrate Christine Charles in the Couva Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Sgt Rosan told the court on Tuesday morning at about 11.30 am police went to Barton’s home at Sampson Street, Carapachaima, and executed a search warrant.

They found the drugs in a white jacket in his bedroom.

Barton was arrested and taken to the Freeport police station where he was charged by PC Mohammed.

Three packets containing marijuana was presented in court.

Barton told the magistrate he had been using the drugs for years, but he only used it for religious purposes when he meditated.

Barton was placed on a bond to keep the peace for a year.