Ramsden hopeful for TT Miss World

Karielle Ramsden will be competing in the TT Miss World competition.

KARIELLE RAMSDEN, one of two Tobagonians competing to represent TT at the 2019 Miss World competition in Thailand, is no stranger to the runway. Ramsden is currently preparing for the June 16 competition, with the hope of being crowned the local representative for the world event on December 7.

Ramdsen, 22, of Hope began her modelling career at 14 and has since participated in prestigious fashion events including Leve, Fashion Coda, Tobago Fashion Week, Windward Afro Queen and Model Look 2011, which boasts one of the world’s most prestigious international modelling cast, where she was placed in the top ten at the semi-finals.

Ramsden, a behavioural sciences student at the University of the Southern Caribbean, told Newsday she believes the knowledge and resilience she gained through participating in those competitions would assist her in the TT Miss World competition.

She said, “I'm a firm believer in the quote ‘what doesn't kill you makes you stronger,' and the challenging experiences that I have gone through and overcome throughout my 22 years on this earth plays an essential role in every aspect of this pageant.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Ramsden said she would be proud to represent the country internationally.

“This pageant offers life-learning lessons that would be grounded in various aspects of my personality which would allow me to grow as an individual. It helps with the development of my character and it teaches me the importance of hard work dedication and commitment.”

Ramsden said she loves spending time with her family and friends and going to the beach. She also dedicates a fraction of her day volunteering with the charity foundation, Healing with Horses, where disabled children and adults are given therapeutic interactions with horses.

Discussing her upbringing, Ramsden said, “I came from humble beginnings. My mom is a single parent to me and my younger sister. She is an avid believer in God. While I am the eldest of two children for my mother, I am the second of three for my dad. This meant that, growing up, my sister and I was fortunate to spend time at both of our grandparent's homes; one located in Plymouth from my mother's side and the other located in Hope from my father's side, affording us the opportunity to live with an extended family at both homes.”

A student at Plymouth Anglican Primary School, Ramsden was transferred to Hope Anglican, before attending Goodwood High School. It was there she hit the runway for the first time.

"I started modelling at the age of 13 at the school's annual concert and fashion show; I began playing the viola in my second year of high school and my other interests included tennis, music and martial arts."

Ramsden said her family was her biggest influence and instilled strong moral and spiritual values in her throughout her life.

“We were thought how to pray, have respect, and my maternal grandmother showed me how to appreciate and embrace my natural hair and beauty, for which I will always be grateful.”