Pregnant teenage V’zuelans being cared for at home

THE MARY Care Home for Teenage Mothers has pregnant teenage Venezuelans in their care and one recently delivered a baby, reported the home's coordinator Deborah De Rosia.

"We are open to life. That is what Mary Care is all about. And wherever it is that there are persons who are need of support and to live and to have their children brought into this world with love and a caring environment we are there."

She was speaking on Wednesday during a meeting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services on teenage pregnancy held at the Parliament Building, Port of Spain.

JSC chairman Paul Richards asked if the cases of pregnant teenage Venezuelans were from forced situations. De Rosia replied the Children's Authority referred them and the authority would have that information.

Richards also asked what the girls was telling the home's officials about their perpetrators. Home management team member Dr Cynthia Low Chew Tung replied that the perpetrators are primarily other teenagers but there are cases of adults and incest. Richards also asked what was the relationship between the home and the police and Low Chew Tung said the protocol for admission is that the girls produce a police certificate showing they had reported the incident to the police.

Also at the meeting Family Planning Association (FPA) executive director Dona Da Costa Martinez reported that the FPA has partnered with the UNHCR to provide sexual reproductive health services to the Venezuelan population including young people.