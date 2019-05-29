Popular singer, policeman dies

The Commissioner of Police and the executive of the service have joined a long list of people sending condolences to the friends and family of PC Dexter Theophille, who died last night.

A release today from the police said the 45-year-old, who had 21 years' service, was last attached to the Central Division and was a former member of the Couva Police Youth Club.

A talented singer, he was also a popular entertainer at all police concerts and other events, and was widely loved.

At about 8.30 pm yesterday, Theophille's wife found him unresponsive at their home at Enterprise, Chaguanas. Emergency Health Services were called but were unable to resuscitate him.

After news of the death broke, many people took to social media to express their grief. One Facebook user said: "Let our memory of him be in song."

Another said: "I was so amazed by your vocal ability the first time I saw you perform; this is a real shocker Dexter Theophille. My condolences to your friends and family. Life is so short."

In 2009, Couva police charged Theophille with assaulting his wife occasioning her actual bodily harm and using obscene language. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and a magistrate dismissed the matter.

In November last year, he and another policeman were each granted $60,000 bail for allegedly assaulting a man at a bar ten months earlier. That matter is pending at the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court.