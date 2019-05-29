Police investigated 606 teen pregnancies since 2015

POLICE have investigated more than 600 cases of teenage pregnancy in the last five years and some victims say they cannot identify the perpetrator, reported Child Protection Unit Acting Woman Supt Vena Butler.

She was speaking Wednesday during a meeting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services on teenage pregnancy held at the Parliament Building, Port of Spain.

JSC chairman Paul Richards recalled that at a previous meeting, it was reported that there were 3,777 cases between 2014 and 2018 and asked how many of those cases had been investigated by the police. Butler replied that from 2015 to the present there were 606 cases. She said she was unable to provide data on the specific age group of the offenders nor how many cases involved adult men nor how many cases involved incest.

She said the data being presented by the police on teenage pregnancy might be a "snapshot" of the situation.

"We acknowledge at the onset that we have some challenges in the collection of data. We also acknowledge that our data may not be currently disaggregated to be able to provide specific information in all the fields."

Child Protection Unit Acting Inspector Gideon Dickson promised to provide disaggregated data to the committee and Richards said the information would be confidential.

Butler said the police was committed to investigating all reports of teenage pregnancy that came to their attention.