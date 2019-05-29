Pierre, Alexis star in Parkites victory

Yannick Ottley plays a slog sweep against BFL Sports Club in the quarterfinals of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders spin bowler Khary Pierre and Nicholas Alexis led Queen’s Park Cricket Club into the semifinals of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Monday night.

Alexis was the star for the Parkites in the first half of the match cracking 78 off 41 deliveries with five fours and five sixes to help his team to a massive 195/5 in 20 overs. Isaiah Rajah and Tion Webster chipped in with 38 and 20 respectively to help propel Queen’s Park close to 200. Bowling for Merry Boys, fast bowlers Uthman Mohammed took 2/38 in four overs and Rishard Harris grabbed 2/41 in four overs.

In reply, left-arm spinner Pierre snatched 5/17 in four overs as Merry Boys could only get to 154/9 in 20 overs. Nathaniel McDavid (30), Hakeem Mitchell (23) and Atiba Allert (18 not out) were the top scorers for Merry Boys but it was not enough.

Yesterday, the third quarter-final between Clarke Road and BFL Sports Club was abandoned because of rain. Clarke Road completed its innings closing on 108/8 in 20 overs, but BFL never got the opportunity to bat. Clarke Road advanced to the semifinals after ending the preliminary phase of the tournament with a superior net run rate.

The last quarter-final was contested last night between Preysal and PowerGen.

The semifinals will be played at 2 pm and 6.30 pm tomorrow, before the final is contested on Friday at 6.30 pm. All matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Queen’s Park Cricket Club 195/5 (Nicholas Alexis 78, Isaiah Rajah 38, Tion Webster 20; Uthman Mohammed 2/38, Rishard Harris 2/41) vs Merry Boys 154/9 (Nathaniel McDavid 30, Hakeem Mitchell 23, Atiba Allert 18 not out, Khary Pierre 5/17) Queen’s Park won by 41 runs

Clarke Road 108/8 (20 overs) (Yannick Ottley 64, Kyle Hope 15) vs BFL Sports Club - Match Abandoned because of rain