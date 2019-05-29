PCA to observe Big Yard shooting inquiry

Naomi Nelson

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) will adopt an observer status at the preliminary inquiry of two men charged with shooting at police at Big Yard, Carenage, earlier this month which left three people, including a 14-year-old girl dead.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Sarah Da Silva in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, this morning, the PCA’s attorney Trevor Clarke announced his presence to the magistrate.

The PCA is investigating the death of Naomi Nelson, Keron Eve and Kareem Baldwin Roberts in a police-involved shooting on May 3, according to a statement issued by the authority on May 7.

Before the court are Dequan Dyall, 21, and Christian Eve, 31, who are alleged to have shot at three policemen, injuring one of them.

They are also on firearm- and ammunition-related charges.

At today's hearing, the new summary of evidence was disclosed to the men’s attorneys, as well as medical certificates for Dyall and Eve, who were hospitalised after the incident, and medical certificates for the injured policeman.

Last Thursday, the prosecution sought the court’s permission to discard its previous summary of evidence and replace it with a new one.

The firearms allegedly used by Dyall and Eve were also brought to the court for the first time for its description to be taken.

Dyall was previously granted bail in the sum of $200,000, but there has been no change for Eve who was remanded into custody. Both men are to return to court on June 26.