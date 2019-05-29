NPTA: Most teenage pregnancies in PoS

President of the National Parent Teachers Association Raffiena Ali Boodoosingh (right)responds to questions at the JSC on Social services and Public Administration | J. Hamilton Maurice room Parliament building, International Waterfront, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

NATIONAL Parents Teachers Association (NPTA) president Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh has reported that in the past five years the majority of teenage pregnancies in the nation's schools are from the Port of Spain and environs educational district.

She was speaking Wednesday as the NPTA and other stakeholders met with the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services on teenage pregnancy held at the Parliament Building, Port of Spain.

She provided information from the Education Ministry on teenage pregnancy cases from 2014 to March 2019: for the Caroni district 15, for Port of Spain and environs 59, for St George East 31, for North Eastern 25, for Victoria 16, for South Eastern 17, for St Patrick six. Three of those cases were from primary schools.

She said teenage pregnancy had been happening for many years and at her secondary school there were girls who got pregnant, dropped out and returned to school.

"And it still happening. So while we make a big hurrah about sex education in schools, sexual reproductive health or sexuality education our sons and daughters are having sex for many reasons."

She said teenage pregnancy led to other societal and health issues.

"Teenage pregnancy is counterproductive and bears a strain in the long term on the economic status of TT."

Ali-Boodoosingh said some of "our daughters" viewed getting pregnant as "no big thing" for their irresponsible behaviour because they could return to school and continue their education. She added girls got pregnant for many factors including socio-economic factors and absent fathers.

"Girls yearn for the love and attention from the male. So the first instance they get that love and attention sometimes it leads to pregnancy."