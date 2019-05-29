No new Coast Guard boats till end of 2020

A refurbished Coast Guard interceptor at Charlotteville’s jetty. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

ACTING National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says two Cape Class vessels ordered from Australia are expected to arrive towards the end of 2020, later than the previously announced date of mid-2020.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about reports that the two vessels on order from "Austria" were incompatible with the existing Coast Guard fleet.

Hinds replied: "The TT Defence Force, and more specifically the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of National Security, are not aware of any vessels being brought from Austria for intended use by the TT Coast Guard as expressed in the question.

"However, the Government...has taken steps to procure two Austal Cape Class vessels from Austal Shipbuilding – the leading international shipbuilding firm in Australia."

He said the vessels are well suited to handle the waters of TT and listed a number of reasons they can easily be integrated for use by the Coast Guard. He also said the vessels can be easily integrated with the six Austal vessels and Damon vessels currently used by the Coast Guard.

"For all those reasons and more, we are satisfied that on the best technical advice available to the Government we have been providing the Coast Guard with that which they need to carry out the business and the security of the people of TT for the foreseeable future."

Mark asked when the country can expect the arrival of the vessels and Hinds replied, "Towards the end of 2020."

He added: "These are not vessels that we can buy over the counter like Panadol tablets. They are specially built for our needs and circumstances. They have been ordered and largely paid for and we are looking forward to their arrival."

An article on Austal.com dated July 29, 2018 announcing the acquisition of the Cape Class vessels said the delivery was "expected to be in mid-2020."