No cause known yet for Labidco Estate fire

A fire at the Kaizen Environmental Services compound at the Labico Estate in La Brea.

ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert says no cause has yet been determined for a fire at the La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd (Labidco) Estate, Point Fortin on Sunday.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday.

He reported he was advised that on May 26 an area where chemicals are located on the compound of Labidco Estate caught fire. The TT Fire Service, the disaster management unit of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation and others responded.

"Although media reports indicate that it could be as a result of a bush fire no official cause has been determined to date."

He reported Fire Services and the regional corporation are still investigating.