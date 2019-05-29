Movie Night scores at North Coast Jazz

These youngsters enjoy their own movie night at the bmobile kid's zone.

HUNDREDS of people came to the Sir Solomon Hochoy Park in Blanchisseuse on Friday night for the opening event of the North Coast Jazz Festival. The event was packed, with the main feature being the free screening of the locally written and produced movie Bim.

The 1975 film, written by Raoul Pantin and directed by Hugh A Robertson, stars Ralph Maraj as the main character, Bim. The screening was sponsored by bmobile, and patrons were also treated to refreshments and giveaways.

The night's activities began at 6 pm with an engaging performance by the North Coast Pan Serenaders, comprising 13-15-year-old students based at the La Fillette Community Centre. After the movie, the night was rounded off with turtle-watching.

In a media release, TSTT’s senior manager corporate communications Marsha Caballero, expressed her delight at the movie night's success.

"Bmobile is proud to partner with the North Coast Jazz Festival and the Blanchisseuse Community Council to host this annual event, which is in its second year. The spotlight for Friday night was on family life and the community. It was a time for the residents, including the children, to be treated to a night for themselves. This year we included a kids' zone which featured games, treats and movies for the youngsters to enjoy.

"We are happy that they came out in their numbers to get together, relax and bond with each other. Communities play an important role in every aspect of our lives and greatly benefit both families and businesses in a variety of ways. the theme for the Jazz Festival is 'Born Here, Played Here,' so all food, produce and craft on sale were also from the residents of the community."

John Gill, vice chairman of LJMJ Promotions Ltd, the event producer of the North Coast Jazz Festival, also hailed the success of the movie night.

"Last year was the first time we did movie night and we had about 200 persons in attendance. This year we are thrilled that so many more came."

Petra Lee Quay, secretary of the Blanchisseuse Community Council, said, "The movie night has helped to drive the hospitality industry within the area. Every single guest house in Blanchisseuse was booked this year and we were still getting calls for accommodation."