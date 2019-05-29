Imbert rejects Central Bank figures on migrant crisis

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has rejected the Central Bank’s “unfortunate” calculations about the cost of the Venezuelan migrant crisis on the government.

“I have absolutely no idea how the Central Bank arrived at that number. I don’t know how the figure was calculated. I don’t know the basis for the figure and I find the figure surprising and we at the Ministry of Finance don’t agree,” Imbert said at the post-Cabinet media briefing today at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Yesterday, at the Financial Stability Report Launch, Central Bank governor Dr Alvin Hilaire said the bank estimated that it would cost the State $620 million to deal with the ongoing migrant crisis.

The bank’s analysis, based on a comparison of Colombia’s situation and an old estimate from the UN that the number of Venezuelans fleeing economic and political upheaval in their home country was 40,000. Imbert dismissed any such analysis as comparing chalk and cheese.

“There’s no correlation between (TT and Colombia). It would have assumed we would provide housing, education, social services, healthcare, security, etc for 40,000 Venezuelans who would arrive in TT this year. What the Government is doing is allowing the Venezuelan migrants (who are already here) to work and access to basic healthcare, not education, not public housing, not social services. So you can’t compare the TT situation with the Colombia situation.”

He also challenged assumptions that there were 40,000 Venezuelans in TT. Citing official statistics from the Chief Immigration Officer, he said from 2016 to date, the estimates were about 3,800 Venezuelans in TT legally, 9,000 who entered legally but overstayed and were now here illegally, and 12,000 registered with the UN High Commission for Refugees.

He added that TT would not need to accept international aid at this time to help with the crisis because the government believed that it could handle the situation on its own and accepting foreign aid would be a foreign policy decision since any aid would come with conditions.

Number of Venezuelans in TT (2016 to date)

Total arriving in TT through legal ports of entry and overstayed: 9,080

2017: 2,466

2018: 4,278

2019: 502

Venezuelans registered with UNHCR in TT: 12,257

2016: 26

2017: 1,099

2018: 7,062

2019: 4,090