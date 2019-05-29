Govt: Siparia student not impregnated by teacher

Clarence Rambharat. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

ACTING Leader of Government Business Clarence Rambharat says an allegation that a female student of Siparia West Secondary School was impregnated by a teacher has been revealed to be false.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Independent Senator Paul Richards, who asked about measures to address the allegations of sexual abuse by a male teacher at the school. The issue was reported in an article in a local newspaper.

Rambharat said: “As serious as the allegations sound, I am happy to say that the investigations revealed that the allegations are false. It is a fact that a female student of the (school) is pregnant. However, having been interviewed by the police on several occasions, there is nothing to suggest that a teacher or anyone else at the school was responsible for the pregnancy of the student.”

Richards asked if the student had received any counselling and Rambharat replied he was not aware, but promised to bring the question to the attention of the Education Minister.

He was also asked about measures to address reported violence between students and the consequent fear of teachers in dealing with the students. Rambharat reported yesterday afternoon both Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis visited the school to meet with staff and other stakeholders.

“The purpose of the visit is to get first-hand information regarding the allegations that have been appearing in the media. The next step will be determined after the ministers and the ministry have compiled all the information received and they have the facts before them.”

Rambharat said the presence of both ministers indicated the urgency with which Government was dealing with the matter.

“And if the issue of security at the school arises from the visit, I am confident that the Government will take the appropriate measures.”