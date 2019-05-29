DJW admits men’s team only revenue-earner

TTFA president David John-Williams

DAVID JOHN-WILLIAMS, president of the TT Football Association (TTFA), has admitted that the national men's team is the flagship TT team and the only revenue-earning team for the local football governing body.

In an interview, which was posted online today, John-Williams said it is impossible to for the cash-strapped TTFA to sustain 11 national teams (men's and women's), without the support of corporate TT. A number of teams, including the men's and women's Olympic (Under-23) squads who are expected to feature in Concacaf qualifiers this year, may suffer as a result.

With regards to the Under-23 teams, John-Williams said coaches may bemoan the lack of preparation time ahead of the qualifiers, even if the TTFA sourced funding from either corporate TT or Government. He stressed that the TTFA do not have the cash to fund the Under-23 programme.