Children in house where escapees found now with family

Colm Imbert

FOUR children who were at a house where a woman was arrested for allegedly harbouring prison escapees were currently with relatives, reported acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked about recent reports that four children found by police in a house harbouring escaped prisoners remained in police custody because the Children’s Authority could not find accommodation for them.

Imbert replied: “The statement in the question is incorrect. The Children’s Authority has confirmed the placement of the children with family members on Sunday.”

The children were reportedly in the house where Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findley were held last Saturday. They were the last of eight escaped prisoners to be recaptured.

He reported two of the children were placed with their maternal aunt and the other two with a maternal cousin. He said this was based on a preliminary assessment of the family’s ability to provide care and protection for the children.

“I am advised that this decision is consistent with the Convention on the Rights of the Child and national standards to have children remain with families as much as possible. The children will remain in this placement until a decision is made with the mother and the Children’s Authority with respect to any further option. The Children’s Authority will continue to monitor the situation.” According to media reports, the woman held is a casino worker and her children are aged two, 11, 14 and 16.