Yorke stars in 1999’s Treble reunion match

Dwight Yorke

Former Manchester United superstar striker Dwight Yorke showed off his talent in a reunion match against 1999's Bayern Munich at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

United thrashed Bayern 5-0, andYorke put in impressive work for much of the game and even swept in a wonderful volley to make it 2-0.

"Yorkey never stopped, did he?" said the commentator in response to the goal.

WATCH: Dwight Yorke rolls back the years with this superb finish during @ManUtd Legends' 5-0 win over @FCBayern in their 1999 Treble Reunion game. pic.twitter.com/Vp1vPD70Lq — Soca Warriors (@socawarriors) May 27, 2019

Yorke was also vital in the build-up to the first goal, playing a cheeky back-heel pass that led to the finish by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United fans took to social media, saying Yorke even looked better than some of the current United strikers.

The reunion match featured legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson and his players from the 1999 United team. In that year United won the treble (the English Premier league, FA Cup and Champions league). Other former star players such as David Beckham, Andy Cole, Paul Scholes, and Gary Neville took part in the match.

