Two brothers now on murder charges

BICHE gardener Rishi Jawahir, 42, today faced Rio Claro magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine charged with the 2010 double murder of a couple as well as for allegedly having a gun and ammunition.

It is alleged that he shot and killed Shantel Byer, 16, and her boyfriend, Jevon Ferris Murray, 20, on June 19, 2010, at Cunapo Main Road, where they were ambushed. He is also from Cunapo Main Road.

Acting ASP Sean Dhillpaul of the Homicide Bureau Region II led the investigation and PC Adrian Hercules laid the charges all of which were indictable.

Attorney Ashton Dinanath represented the accused and Sgt Rudranath Ramdhan prosecuted.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded Jawahir into custody to reappear on June 25.

A release on Monday from the police said investigations into the double murder recently reopened, considering the arrest of Jawahir at his home on May 20. Byer lived at Tunapuna and Murray at Biche.

On Sunday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul gave instructions for police to formally charge Jawahir.

Only in February, police charged Jawahir’s brother Narish Jawahir, 34, with the 2015 murder of his wife’s uncle, Krishendath Mahabir.

A police statement said the younger brother also lives at Cunapo Southern Main Road. The charge against him alleged he shot Mahabir, 54, a contractor, who lived at Kowlessar Trace in Biche, on January 3, 2015. That matter is pending at the Rio Claro Magistrates' Court.