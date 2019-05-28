TT 50m swimmers make CCCAN standard

Cadell Lyons

A number of TT 50m freestyle swimmers showed their quality when the National Long Course Swimming Championships came to a close at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Sunday night.

Five swimmers made the Central American and Caribbean Aquatics Confederation (CCCAN) A standard among the boys.

Cadell Lyons (23.70 seconds) and Jeron Thompson (23.86) earned the A standard in the 18 and Over category finishing first and second in the 50m boys freestyle that featured athletes of all age groups.

Fourth placed Malik Nelson qualified in the 15 to 17 age group with a time of 24.28, while the pair of Zarek Wilson (25.09) and Kadon Williams (25.29) sealed the A standard in the 13 to 14 boys category after finishing seventh and ninth overall.

The duo of Cherelle Thompson and Amari Ash achieved the A standard in the girls 50m freestyle.

Cherelle won the event in 26.74 to make the standard in the 18 and Over age group, while fourth placed Ash earned the 11 to 12 standard with a time of 28.20.