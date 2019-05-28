Sando registrar’s office resumes normal hours

Photo: Vashti Singh

Services have returned to normal at the registrar's office at Leotaud Street in San Fernando, but staff are tightlipped about reports of a rat infestation in the building last week . On Friday, they posted a sign about the office being closed that day “due to unforeseen circumstances.”That came three days after staff closed the office at midmorning saying it was because of the rat infestation.

Today, people complained that they had been waiting for hours for service.“I came at seven o’clock to collect my birth paper and I am still waiting. This system is too slow,” said a woman. She did not want to give her name, saying the staff might victimise her.

Last Tuesday, scores of people at the office opted to go to Arima to get birth papers and other documents. One was pensioner Euklin Augustine, 75, who said she woke up at 3.30 am to get ready to go to San Fernando.

She wanted a birth certificate to finalise funeral arrangements for her 79-year-old brother Herbert, who died on May 19.“I had a death on my hand, and I could not keep the body any longer," she said. "I went Arima and got through the same day.

"It was a bit hard and I had plenty running around. My driver was very nice.

"The funeral was Saturday, and I thank all those who helped me and who gave me a listening ear.”