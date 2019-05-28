New Carib Queen tomorrow

A NEW Carib Queen will be announced tomorrow night. Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, in a release yesterday, reported the community has completed the selection of its seventh queen after the death of Queen Jennifer Cassar ten months ago.

The new queen will be announced at the Festival of the May Cross, also known as “La Cruz de Mayo” and “Vieille Croix,” at the Santa Rosa First Peoples Headquarters at 7 Paul Mitchell Street, Arima tomorrow from 6pm-10pm.

Cassar, 66, died on July 19 and was celebrated during a funeral at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima. Her body was viewed for two hours before the funeral at Arima Town Hall as representatives of the First Peoples locally, the United States, Suriname and several other South American countries paid their respects.

President Paula-Mae Weekes, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien were among them and the Prime Minister attended the funeral.