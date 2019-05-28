Minister dances at Live@Lunch event

Shiv Shakti dancers perform at the Ministry of Community Development Culture and the Arts Live@Lunch Masala at the National Library. Photo: Kerwin Pierre

Minister of Community Development Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly danced today with performer Sally Sagram at the Live@Lunch Masala 2 concert held outside the National Library on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

The 2018 and 2019 Chutney Soca Monarchs Neval Chatelal and Nishard Mayrhoo also got a crowd moving at the event.

While performing, Mayrhoo said, "It's a pleasure to be here to celebrate Indian Arrival Day."

He said he is thankful to those who paved the way for the event by passing down their culture and thanked the ministry for putting the event together.

The ministry is responsible for organising the Live@Lunch events to help promote local artists and their culture.

The event's host, Ashleia Baksh, said without Gadsby-Dolly the event would not have happened. "This is all because of her," she said.

Other performers featured at the event included Karishma Dhowtal and two members of the Shiv Shakti Dancers.