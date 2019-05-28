Last 2 escapees appear in court

Captured: Michael Findley and Olatungi Denbow

Escapees Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findley, who were arrested on Saturday afternoon after spending almost two weeks on the run, appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday to answer the charge of escaping lawful custody.

Denbow and Findley appeared before Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates' First Court, where the charge was laid indictably.

Attorney Criston J Williams represented both men.

Both men were remanded into custody and are expected to reappear in court on June 25.

Findley and Denbow were arrested at Ralph Narine Village, South Oropouche, on Saturday afternoon.

They were arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station, where the complainant, Cpl Dexter Bernard, interviewed them.