Kamla: Will bill delay local elections?

File photo of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has publicly challenged the Government to say if a new bill on local government will serve to postpone the local government elections until after the general election – the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2019.

She told a UNC Monday Night Forum at Diego Martin North Secondary School that the bill, laid in the House of Representatives last Friday, will extend the term of councillors and aldermen from the current three years up to four years. This could delay the local government elections due at year-end/early 2020.

“Tonight I want to alert you and to ask questions of this Government,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said the bill takes effect when proclaimed by the President, but no one has said when it will be debated.

While the Government might be using the bill ahead of local polls to show it was serious about local government reform, she said it left her “very, very concerned.”

“This is now a back-door way to postpone the local government election.

“They have not delivered one house in their four years, they have not delivered a school, but have put 50,000 people on the breadline, take away your baby grant, take away your food card. So what you (Government) want to do?

"Postpone local government elections by one year.

“So I call on the Government to clarify if it is their intention to do what a predecessor PNM government had done: they had postponed local government elections three times in a row. You remember that?”

Persad-Bissessar alleged the Government knows it cannot win the local elections, so is postponing them by extending councillors’ terms.

“But when you extend it by one year, it means no local government elections until 2021. They are afraid to call the local before the general, because we gained such tremendous ground in the last local election and we took Barataria from them. They are afraid.

“This is a subversion of democracy by coming through the back door and hoping people will not notice.”

She said whenever the Government calls the local government elections it will get “licks like peas.”

“So I call on Keith Rowley – whichever part of the world he is now – and the minister of local government to clarify this clause to extend the life by one year.”

Seats become vacant by November 28, she said, under current law, and local elections must be held within three months of that date, that is, by February 2019.

“Do you plan to create chaos and confusion by calling both the local and the general elections on the same date?”

Persad-Bissessar alleged the Government had failed to lay in Parliament the 2017 report on local government by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) until 2019, when it was unearthed by the Opposition.

“So the Government got this in June 2017 and hid it. It was only when our team visited the EBC and said, ‘Listen, you all should have a report, and according to law that report should be done in a certain time,’ the EBC told us they had done the report and sent it to the Government. We only found out that this year. When we asked where is the report, they laid it in Parliament, a month or two ago.”

Persad-Bissessar said Parliament must debate the report before the local polls.

“It hasn’t been done yet. Parliament goes into recess in July/August and comes out in September. So we are monitoring them, we are watching them carefully.”

Persad-Bissessar said the report showed an inequality amongst residents of different regional corporations, both in terms of the weight of each one’s vote and the funding for local services such as garbage collection.

Firstly, on vote inequality, she contrasted the 174,000 population of the Tunapuna/Piarco corporation area to the 16,000 in Point Fortin.

Secondly, on funding, Persad-Bissessar said 37,000 burgesses of the Port of Spain City Corporation, with a recurrent expenditure allocation of $223 million, were much better off than the 88,000 voters of Diego Martin, with an recurrent allocation of $100 million. She said this worked out at $5,000 per person in Port of Spain but only $1,000 for a Diego Martin burgess. She vowed to brief the UNC’s attorneys, to file a constitutional motion in the law courts against unequal treatment.

Earlier she urged unnamed supporters to rein themselves in on social media.

“Tonight I want to warn people who pretend to be supporters on the social media that they need to tone down some of their rhetoric. It does more harm than good when you get carried away with some of the things I see you saying.

“I say we must have respect for each other if we want to earn the respect of others.”

She said this was a caution to the UNC’s own membership.

Persad-Bissessar then accused the Government of ignoring the UNC's warnings over the Venezuelan influx, but now scrambling for a solution. She said last week in her Siparia constituency 100 illegal migrants had been sheltered.

“While there is the humanitarian aspect, there are other serious issues arising.

“How many more people are coming in? What about drugs, guns? What about the lack of health services in Venezuela, and those who will be coming in with TB, malaria, hepatitis B? How are they going to verify who has a criminal record? Will they be medically screened? If they fail the screening where will they be sent?”

Persad-Bissessar predicted “pure chaos” when thousands of migrants are registered at just two venues in Trinidad (plus one in Tobago).

“They work by vaps, and the minister (Stuart Young) who is in charge of this exercise has jetted off somewhere.”

On that note, she referred to the Prime Minister’s overseas trip (with Young) to Europe and the US to meet energy companies operating in TT, quipping, “The last time the PM did this, NGC (National Gas Company) ended up paying more for gas (from those upstream gas producers.)”

On social issues, she said the problem of crime is not just law enforcement.

“I do not believe any one of our beautiful children of TT are born criminals, but some of our young people get caught up in a cycle of violence. We must work together to break that cycle.

“Our UNC policies will treat with the causes of crime, namely poverty and disenfranchisement.”

She promised jobs at a solar tech park, a steelpan-making facility in east Port of Spain and a creative arts area in west Port of Spain.