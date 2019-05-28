Israel Khan wants PM to act on CJ

OUTSPOKEN attorney Senior Counsel Israel Khan is calling on the Prime Minister to announce in Parliament whether there is need or justification to trigger a Section 137 tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

In a statement yesterday, Khan said it has been six months since the Law Association submitted its report and legal advice on the issue to Dr Rowley.

“The Hon Prime Minister promised the citizens of this country that he will act on the issue without 'fear or favour, malice or ill will' in keeping with the commitments he made to the people when he took his oath of office,” Khan said.

He said the country was still in the dark as to the prime minister’s decision.

“It appears that the Hon Prime Minister has abdicated his role and responsibility granted by the Constitution in this important issue,” Khan opined.

He called on Rowley to be “objective and dispassionate, bearing no favours or malice to anyone” and tell the public, in Parliament, whether “in his deliberate judgment” there was justification to trigger impeachment proceedings against the CJ under Section 137 of the Constitution.

“The Prime Minister cannot stay silent on the issue – he must tell us something.”

Khan also called on the Law Association, if the prime minister remained silent, to ask the court to make a pronouncement on whether Dr Rowley has “abdicated his constitutional duty and responsibility to the people who elected him to provide good governance and law and order for all.”