Goolie scores 50 in high-scoring victory

JYD Goolie scored yet another half-century for Barrackpore United in a high scoring 13-run victory over Young Guns over the weekend in the Jaguar Land Rover and FUSO Central Super League (CSL) held at Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville.

Batting first, Barrackpore surpassed the 200-run mark, scoring the highest score of the season thus far with 209/7 after their 20 overs. They had a good start from Guyanese batsman Shemroy Barrington and Rickson Maniram who started briskly scoring 50 runs within 4 overs. Maniram fell for 25 runs from 14 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes) with the score on 67/1 in 4.4 overs. Seven runs later, Barrington also departed for a well-played 30 from 16 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes).

Goolie partnered with Akiel Cooper and they kept scoring at a reasonable rate with Goolie being the aggressor and doing the bulk of the scoring while Cooper rotated the strike. Cooper`s innings ended on 20 while the eventual man of the match, Goolie scored 60 runs from 36 balls including 4 fours and the equivalent amount of maximums. The south team lost three wickets at the backend but still ended with a mammoth total of 209/7. Dominic Nandlal was the pick of the bowlers forYoung Funs with figures of 3/13.

Having to chase a total of 210 for victory did not deter Young Guns as they were determined to stick around and carry the match to the end. Johann Lezama top scored with a patient 48 runs, he was aided by cameos from Philton Williams 35 from 18 balls (6 fours, 1 six) and Red Force player Odean Smith 35 from 14 balls (1 four, 4 sixes). However, despite their valiant effort from the batsmen in a must win match for them, they lost by 13 runs after scoring 196/8 before their 20 overs expired.

On Saturday there will be two All Star games (male and female) which include players such as Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Reniece Boyce, Shania Abdool, Leandra Ramdeen, Felicia Walters.

Others scores:

Combine 2.0 149 All out (Mario Belcon 52, Keagan Simmons 45; Saiba Batoosingh 3/18, Justin Joseph 2/33 vs Bamboo Strikers 153/6 19.2 overs (Akem Alvarez 51, Batoosingh 28; Sion Cain 2/22, Simmons 2/26). Bamboo Strikers won by 4 wickets.

HKL Aranguez 137/6 20 overs (Samuel Felix 54. Rishard Harris 24; Isaiah Rajah 2/26) vs Xtreme Smashers 130/7 20 overs (Nicholas Alexis 32, Isaiah Rajah 24; Triston Singh 2/20, Malcolm Ramlogan 1/19). Aranguez won by six runs.

Bamboo All Stars 175/9 20 overs ( Rivaldo Ramlogan 54, Terrance Hinds 41; Marlon Phillip 3/14, Deon Wells 3/18, Shakeem Prince 3/20)vs Combine Legends 93 All Out ( Shakeem Prince 22; Renaldo Forrester 2/6, Hinds 2/14). Bamboo All Stars won by 82 runs.

Today`s Fixtures:

Eliminator Match: Combine 2.0 vs Combine Legends