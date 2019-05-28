Emrit destroys Endeavour in T20 Festival

Rayad Emrit

TT Red Force fast bowler Rayad Emrit destroyed the Endeavour Sports Club batsmen, as Alescon Comets stormed into the semifinals of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Emrit was unplayable snatching four wickets for six runs in four overs to help dismiss Endeavour for 50 in 16.5 overs. Leg spinner Imran Khan and medium pacer Christopher Barnwell were also among the wickets taking 2/10 in 2.5 overs and 2/9 in four overs respectively. Sachin Balai put up a fight for Endeavour scoring 21, but no other batsman got into double figures.

Comets made light work of the total racing to 51/1 in 8.1 overs. Khan struck four fours in his knock of 24 not out off 22 deliveries and Vikash Mohan hit two fours in his innings of 15 not out off 17 balls. After press time last night the second quarter-final between Queen's Park and Merry Boys took place. Today, Clarke Road and BFL Sports Club will play at 2 pm, before Preysal and PowerGen battle from 6.30 pm. All the matches will be played at the Brian Lara Academy.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Endeavour Sports Club 50 (16.5 overs) (Sachin Balai 21; Rayad Emrit 4/6, Imran Khan 2/10, Christopher Barnwell 2/9) vs Alescon Comets 51/1 (8.1 overs) (I Khan 24 not out, Vikash Mohan 15 not out) Comets won by nine wickets