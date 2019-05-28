Court: Hold agents of the State personally liable

SUBSTANTIAL awards of compensation for assault and battery by police and prison guards have done little to curtail such actions unless the State takes steps to hold them personally liable.

This was the opinion of three appellate court judges, who increased the award of compensation for two men who were beaten by police in separate incidents.

Within the last decade, the State has had to pay a little over $3.5 million in compensation.

Justice Judith Jones, who delivered the 22-page decision, noted that research by the Judiciary from January 2012-December 2018 showed there was no correlation between the award of exemplary damages – which is intended to deter the commission of such actions by agents of the State – and deterrence.

She noted that for that period, there were 69 cases in which the State was found liable for assault and battery, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution where awards of exemplary damages were made.

“It is clear that the awards have not achieved their purpose. That the awards do not seem to be a deterrent is not surprising since these are awards paid by the State and not by the offenders.

“To date, as far as we are aware, there has been no attempt by the State to have the offenders penalised for the breaches of the law committed by them,” Jones noted.

“Neither will the awards have such an effect until steps are taken by the State to make these offenders personally liable by way of disciplinary procedures,” she said, adding that increasing the awards for the purpose of deterrence or punishment would do nothing.

In the judgement, Jones provided two tables to show the range of recent awards in assault cases against the State. For 2009-2017, the State paid out a total of $1,165,000 in compensation for injuries sustained at the hands of agents of the State.

Another table showed the quantum paid out in exemplary damages paid out for physical injury for 2012-2018. The State paid a total of $2,351,000.

Jones and Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar and Gregory Smith ruled in the appeal of Jason Superville, who was beaten by police after he was arrested on December 26, 2010, and Darrell Wade, who was beaten in a holding cell at the magistrates court on December 17, 2009. Both received increases in compensation.

Superville appealed the quantum of general damages of $105,000, complaining it was too low. He contended that the Master of the High Court who assessed compensation failed to consider evidence of the threatening remarks made to him, and the taunts, insults and humiliation he suffered after the beating.

In their decision, the judges agreed the award was too low, setting aside what the Master had ordered and increasing it to $130,000. Superville failed to convince the judges to increase the exemplary damages of $20,000 he had been awarded.

Wade, meanwhile, successfully challenged the award of $15,000 in exemplary damages and the judges increased it to $35,000.

Both men were represented by attorney Gerald Ramdeen.

“The assessment of damages is not an exact science,” Jones said in the decision, adding also that no two cases were exactly alike.