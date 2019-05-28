Boys Town, Matura in Sweet 16 semis Defences shine at Ojoe Road Ground

Matura ReUnited players and coaching staff after advancing to the semi-finals of the Sweet Sixteen Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground.

BOYS Town advanced to the semi-finals of the Sweet Sixteen Football Legaue, on Sunday evening, with a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Trincity Nationals, at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande.

Boys Town, winners of Group B with the third fewest goals conceded in the competition, demonstrated their resilience with a strong defensive performance to shut out their opponents.

With the game to be decided by penalties, Boys Town’s Irvin Reyes stepped up cooly to bag the winner after Trincity Nationals’ first penalty taker was the only one to err from ten yards.

In the other semi-final, Matura Reunited held off Take That and Cool It 1-0 to book their spot in the last four. “Cool It’, with the most goals scored and fewest conceded in the tournament, found themselves trailing in the first half. A set piece was floated into the penalty area where Marcus Selvan’s powerful header left the net bulging.

Despite good possession, “Cool It” struggled to create clear chances and had to try their luck from distance. The Matura defence held firm to the final whistle to knockout one of the favourites.

Action resumes on Thursday with the semi-finals. At 7pm, Boys Town will square off against Guaya United in the first of a doubleheader. Athletico meet Matura at 9pm. The grand final will be held, at 9pm, on Saturday, with the third place playoff two hours earlier.